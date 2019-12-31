Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMU VC regrets Dec 15 night police action in varsity, seeks to assure students of safety

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 18:05 IST
AMU VC regrets Dec 15 night police action in varsity, seeks to assure students of safety

Days before the AMU is to reopen after its winter break, Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday regretted police action during the anti-CAA protest on campus on December 15 night and sought to assure students of their safety and the right to protest peacefully. Prof Mansoor gave the assurance to students and their parents in an open letter written to them, nearly a week before the varsity is set to reopen on January 6 after its winter break.

"I want to tell you and your families that I regret what happened (on December 15)," the VC wrote. Referring to the decision to call in the police on the night of December 15, he said it was taken in "good faith and a clear conscience" as it had become imperative to disperse the protesters who had become charged up over the rumour that two student protesters at Jamia Milia Islamia in New Delhi had been killed.

The vice chancellor made an impassioned appeal to students "to consider with an open mind" the circumstances which compelled him to take the unpleasant decision of inviting the police to enter the campus. In his open letter to students, Prof Mansoor said he would "fully share" their concerns on any subject provided it is done "in a peaceful and democratic manner".

He sought to assure them that he has "no intention whatsoever" of trying in any way "to subvert the right of students to protest peacefully against any legislation" which they find objectionable. "You are the future of our democracy and all citizens, especially the young, enjoy the right to share their views in the true spirit of a democratic society," the vice-chancellor's letter said.

The VC also assured the students of their "safety and well being when the university reopens" and sought their support in completing the academic year smoothly. PTI CORR SMI RAX

RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran on Tuesday for orchestrating an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and said he will hold Tehran responsible.Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will...

Cong seeks apology from Rajasthan BJP chief for remarks against CM Gehlot

The Congress on Tuesday sought an apology from Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia for dubbing Chief Minister Minister Ashok Gehlot as a person suffering from short-term memory loss and depression.Pradesh Congress Committees vice-presiden...

Two new members appointed as DERC attains full strength after over 3 yrs

Delhis power regulator DERC attained full strength on Tuesday after over three years with the appointment of two new members. Ashok Kumar Singhal and Akhilesh Kumar Ambasht were administered oath by Power minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday....

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Protesters attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday and the ambassador and other staff were evacuated as anger over U.S. airstrikes on Iraq erupted into violence. In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019