RPI (A) to hold pro-CAA rallies in Maha on January 10

The RPI (A), headed by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, on Tuesday announced that the party will organise pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rallies across Maharashtra on January 10 next year. RPI (A) is part of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"Rallies to support the CAA will be organised at every district and tehsil level on January 10 by the RPI (A). Our other demands include a loan waiver for farmers as well as for those people who have taken loan from the OBC Development Corporation, which is a Maharashtra government undertaking," Athawale said in a statement. He dubbed the new citizenship act a "revolutionary decision" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new Act grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who have migrated to India until December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution. Passing of the CAA by Parliament triggered massive protests in many states of the country.

Athawale stated that the CAA was not against any community or tribe. He also demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clear all the outstanding loans of farmers.

The Union minister dubbed as "misleading" the recent scheme announced by the Maharashtra government which seeks to waive crop loans of farmers to the tune of Rs 2 lakh till September 30, 2019..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.