Cold wave in UP: Temp hits zero deg Celsius in Kanpur

The temperature in Kanpur hit the zero-degree mark in the early hours of Tuesday while Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow shivered at 0.7 degrees Celsius as the cold wave tightened its grip on the state, the meteorological department said. Bahraich recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius, Jhansi 1.8 degrees Celsius, Barabanki 1.6 degrees Celsius and Furstaganj in Amethi district 1.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Fatehpur recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, Sultanpur 2.4 degrees Celsius, Bareilly 2.5 degrees Celsius, Churk in Sonbhadra 2.6 degrees Celsius and Banda 3.0 degrees Celsius, the department said. The meteorological department forecast that rain/thundershower is very likely at isolated places over the state.

Cold day to severe cold day condition is very likely at few places over the state, it said.

