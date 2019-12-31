Delhi Cong chief, other leaders detained as they gather at Connaught Place to protest against CAA

Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including president of the party's city unit Subhash Chopra, were detained on Tuesday as they tried to sit on a symbolic hunger strike at Connaught Place here against the amended citizenship law, economic slowdown and other issues.

According to police, they have detained 126 persons from near Regal, Khadi Gram Udyog, in Connaught Place and taken them to Mandir Marg police station.

They leaders and party workers refused to leave Mandir Marg police station, said a Delhi Congress statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

