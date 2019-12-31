Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 21:22 IST
Highlights at 2120 hours

Following are the top stories at 2120 hours:

NATION DEL100 CITIZENSHIP-LDALL STATES

Kerala Assembly passes resolution to scrap CAA; Centre mulls online process for citizenship in new law Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), making the Left-ruled state the first to oppose legislatively the controversial law that has triggered nationwide protests.

DEL128 2NDLD ARMYCHIEF-INTERVIEW

New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says India reserves right to 'preemptively strike' at sources of terror New Delhi: In a stern warning to Pakistan, new Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said India reserves the right to "preemptively strike" at sources of terror, asserting that a "new normal" in the country's response mechanism to acts of cross-border terrorism has already been "emphatically" displayed. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

DEL126 RAIL-LD FARE-HIKE

Railways announces fare hike effective from Jan 1 New Delhi: On the New Year's eve, the railways announced fare hike across its network, excluding suburban trains, effective from January 1, 2020, according to an order issued on Tuesday.

DEL61 DEF-LD ARMY-RAWAT

Army better prepared to face challenge that may come up at borders with Pak, China: Gen Rawat New Delhi: The Army is "better prepared" to face any challenge that may come up at India's borders with Pakistan and China, Gen Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday, noting that the Army's restructuring and modernisation were among his biggest achievements during his tenure as the Army chief.

DEL121 JK-LD INTERNET

Kashmir: SMS facility for all mobile phones, internet services at govt hospitals from tomorrow Jammu: Broadband internet services will be restored in government-run hospitals and SMS facility on all mobile phones from Tuesday midnight in Kashmir, after over four and a half months of suspension.

DEL125 AVI-LD AI-DISINVESTMENT

Air India will keep on running till it is privatised: Aviation minister New Delhi: Weeks after the Air India chief stated that the airline's financial situation was "grossly untenable" for sustaining operations, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri clarified on Tuesday that the national carrier, which is incurring a loss of Rs 20-26 crore daily, will keep on running till it is privatised.

DEL102 JK-LD DGP

160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease in local youths joining militancy: DGP Jammu: As many as 160 terrorists were killed and 102 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, while 250 ultras were still active, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday, noting that the number of local youths joining militancy has decreased.

CAL6 BH-NITISH-2NDLD ALLIANCE

After Kishor-Sushil spat, Nitish says "all is well" in Bihar alliance Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday sought to scotch speculations of a rift with the

BJP in the state, asserting "all is well" within the alliance, after JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor pitched for more seats for his party than its saffron partner in the assembly election.

BOM12 MH-LD SENA-INK

Women Sena workers pour ink on man for criticising Thackeray Beed: Women Shiv Sena workers poured ink on a local government official in Beed district of Maharashtra after he allegedly criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for joining hands with the Congress and the NCP.

MDS16 CITIZENSHIP-KL-LD PRASAD

CAA binding on all, says Union law minister Thiruvananthapuram: Hours after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the

Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the law was binding on the entire country and was "perfectly legal" and "constitutional".

MDS15 TN-PMK-NRC

PMK which supported citizenship law amendment says no to NRC Tindivanam (TN), Dec 31 (PTI) The Pattali Makkal Katchi, which supported the amendment to the citizenship law in Rajya

Sabha, on Tuesday came out against implementing the proposed NRC in Tamil Nadu, saying it will create "unnecessary apprehension and tension" among people.

LEGAL LGD3 DL-COURT-2NDLD VIOLENCE

Anti-CAA violence: Four granted bail by Delhi court New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to four people arrested in connection with recent violent protests in the national capital against the amended Citizenship Act.

FOREIGN

FGN33 BANGLA-INDIA-LDALL TELECOM Bangladesh govt shuts down mobile services along borders with India citing 'security' reasons

Dhaka: Citing "security" reasons, the Bangladesh government has shut down mobile telephone networks along the country's borders with India, hitting around 10 million subscribers.

BUSINESS DEL119

BIZ-LD INFRA Core sector output shrinks fourth month in a row by 1.5 pc in Nov

New Delhi: Showing no signs of improvement, the output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted for the fourth consecutive month in November by 1.5 per cent, according to official data released on Tuesday. HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

