Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish PM, thousands of others usher in 2020 in Goa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 00:03 IST
Irish PM, thousands of others usher in 2020 in Goa
Prominent among them was Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose father hails from neighboring Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Thousands of people, locals as well as tourists, brought in the New Year amid mid-night masses at churches and fireworks on the beaches in Goa. Prominent among them was Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose father hails from neighboring Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

Varadkar arrived in Goa on December 30 and is staying in a resort in the North Goa district. Local Christians attended various churches across the state. The ceremony welcoming the New Year began at the churches at 11 pm and culminated with a midnight mass at 12 o'clock with the ringing of bells.

Traditional New Year dances were witnessed at various spots, especially in Catholic-dominated Salcette tehsil of South Goa district. The beaches came to life from an evening with thousands of revelers. The police maintained a close vigil.

A huge rush was seen at popular beaches such as Miramar, Calangute, Candolim, Baga, Sinquerim, Keri, Morjim in North Goa and Colva, Benaulim, Betalbhatim, Palolem, and Galjibag in South Goa. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco said that more than 700 policemen were stationed at various points to ensure that law and order were maintained.

The police had also set up a special patrolling helpline, he said. The coastal state is one of the favorite destinations for domestic and foreign tourists to ring in the New Year.

The special bashes organised on the New Year's eve are expected to continue till early hours of January 1, and celebrations at some places may spill over to January 2, as the government has relaxed the ban on playing music late at night for two days. Lanes leading to beach villages in north Goa are the main party arenas.

Chief MinisterPramod Sawant greeted people on the eve of New Year. "I urge everyone to rededicate themselves and put in renewed and determined efforts to achieve socio-economic development and take Goa ahead in all areas of human endeavors," Sawant, who took over as CM in 2019, said in a message...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

EXPERT VIEWS-Scapegoats to supply chains: Five aims for the anti-slavery fight in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kashmir: SMS facility for all mobile phones, internet services at govt hospitals resume

Broadband internet service was restored in government-run hospitals and SMS facility on all mobile phones from Tuesday midnight in Kashmir, after over four-and-a-half months of suspension. Internet services, landline, and mobile phones were...

Dutch city tells floating Georgian monastery to cast off

A tiny Georgian Orthodox monastery being built atop a ship in the Dutch port of Vlissingen is facing an uncertain future, after the city ordered it to set sail by March 1.The unfinished monastery is the dream of Abbot Abibos, who has overse...

Delhiites welcome New Year at pubs, malls and anti-CAA protest sites

On the New Years eve, protest sites turned into celebration venues for scores of Delhiites who braved a chilly winter night to oppose the CAA, while several others thronged restaurants, pubs, malls and other public spaces to bid goodbye to ...

UPDATE 5-Angola hits 'Princess' dos Santos with asset freeze

Angola has frozen the assets of Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the countrys previous leader, in a sign that President Joo Loureno is taking a tougher line against the former first family. Since ending Jos Eduardo dos Santos ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019