Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA will not affect interests of indigenous Assamese: Sonowal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 18:24 IST
CAA will not affect interests of indigenous Assamese: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asserted that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will in no way adversely affect the indigenous population as the centre has already framed rules for protection of the Assamese interests. CAA is a national law now and the rules have been framed taking into consideration the interests of the indigenous Assamese, the chief minister said during an interaction with media persons here on the occasion of the New Year.

"People should have no doubt or confusion in their mind regarding this law.We have many plans regarding protection of their interests and on this first day of the New Year,I want to assure all 'khilonjiya bhumiputras' (sons of the soil) that they are completely secure and there is no power that can endanger their existence?", Sonowal said. He further said that no new people will come into the country and "even if they try, we will not allow it...a cut- off date of December 31, 2014 has been fixed as eligibility for the citizenship".

"If one reads the rules, it will become clear that no Bangladeshi or anybody from some other countries can take advantage of the Act to enter our country. "It is only those who have lived for decades in this country can apply for citizenship, then these applications will be examined and only if it is found to be valid, they will be given citizenship", the chief minister said.

The doubts, concerns and confusion of the people of Assam regarding the Act have been conveyed by him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah since the beginning and they have taken them into consideration to ensure that these were allayed and their interests have been taken care of, he said. Sonowal asserted that the BJP government at the centre is committed to implement the recommendations of the Committee on Assam Accords Clause Six for giving constitutional safeguards to the indigenous Assamese.

And at the same time it has taken several initiatives for the economic development of the state under clause seven of the Accord, particularly in the Numaligarh refinery Limited (NRL), Assam Gas Cracker Limited and in the Petroleum and natural gas sector. He alleged that there is documentary evidence that political parties like the Congress and the Left have launched a misinformation campaign among the simple and innocent people, particularly in the tea garden areas,that illegal migrants would be settled on their ceiling surplus lands creating sense of terror and doubts in their minds.

"I am an indigenous Assamese and it is the people of Assam who made me the chief minister with great faith and trust in me and I cannot in any way betray them. I and my ministers are committed to protect their interests", he said. Sonowal said on the day he took oath as the chief minister he had pledged to ensure a foreigner, corruption, pollution and terrorism free Assam along with ensuring the development of the state and "we have achieved considerable success though I know much needs to be still done".

He said his government has initiated land survey in areas where it was never done before and land documents are being provided to the indigenous people. Besides, steps have been taken to promote the language, culture and traditions by announcing corpus funds for the various Sahitya Sabhas and other cultural institutions of the state.

"There are allegations making the round that we are providing sops to the people and this really saddens me. It is our responsibility to protect our language and culture and I will remain committed to this", he added. Sonowal further said he cannot understand "under what logic are people saying that we will settle foreigners in our state.

"All previous government had not given any importance to the Assam Accord department but my government has rejuvenated it and the first step that we took after assuming office was to announce financial grants for the martyrs and those injured in the Assam agitation against illegal infiltrators". All Assam Students Union (AASU) had "bestowed on me the title of Jatiya Nayak in 2005 but even then I had made it clear that it is the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives during the agitation and it is they and not me who are the real heroes".

He said that he was a product of the Assamese communitys jatiya chetana (nationalist awakening) and "just because I have joined a national party (BJP) does not mean that I have given up my roots, culture or my commitment to the state". "We are now being portrayed as criminals who have sacrificed the interest of the people of Assam for the sake of the party. What have we done that this kind of misinformation campaign is being spread", the chief minister added.

Sonowal appealed to the people to have faith in him and his government and urged them "not to isolate me. I am one amongst the people. It is the people who have made me MLA, MP, Union Minister and Chief Minister and I cannot play hide and seek with them". "People may ridicule me and I know many negative comments are being made about me in various quarters but I do not mind. This is a democracy and people have the freedom of speech, I, too, have a lot to say and will say it on proper time", he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is now officially "engaged"

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media. Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cric...

Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20 squad for tour of India

Former skipper Angelo Mathews on Wednesday returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting in Guwahati on January 5. The 32-year-old all-rounder made a comeback to the team after a 16-mont...

Rajasthan: Infant dies after getting burn injuries in Alwar hospital

A newborn girl who sustained critical burn injuries when a fire broke out at a hospital in Rajasthans Alwar, has succumbed to injuries, a district official said on Wednesday. The girl was shifted to JK Lon Hospital on Tuesday after she rece...

Thousands of Muslims take out rally against CAA in Kochi

Holding national flags and placards which read Born in India, Lived in India, will die in India, thousands of Muslims hit the streets in this port city on the New Year day, demanding that the Modi government withdraw the controversial Citiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020