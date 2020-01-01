A day after retirement as HP chief secretary, Baldi becomes RERA chairman

A day after his retirement as Himachal Pradesh chief secretary, Shrikant Baldi on Wednesday joined as chairman of the state Real Estate Regulatory Authority. Baldi is the first chairman of the RERA, an official spokesperson said.

He was appointed RERA chairman a few weeks ago and joined duty on Wednesday after retirement as chief secretary on Tuesday. Retired IAS officer B C Badalia and retired chief architect R K Verma joined as RERA members, he added.

