2 killed, one injured as van rams into truck in UP's Mirzapur
Two people were killed and another injuried when their van collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said on Wednesday.
The accident took place on the Mirzapur-Aurai road on Tuesday night, when the three were returning from a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery)
The deceased has been identified as Prashant Gupta (25) and Aditya Vishwakarma (28), police said.
