2 killed, one injured as van rams into truck in UP's Mirzapur

Two people were killed and another injuried when their van collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on the Mirzapur-Aurai road on Tuesday night, when the three were returning from a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery)

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Gupta (25) and Aditya Vishwakarma (28), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

