J&K Cong condemns Pakistan for pushing armed infiltrators into India

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Wednesday condemned Pakistan for pushing armed infiltrators and terrorists into India and urged border residents to extend all possible cooperation to the forces in the ongoing operation against terrorists in Rajouri. Two soldiers lost their lives as Army personnel battled heavily armed terrorists, foiling an infiltration bid by the ultras on New Year Day along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.

Expressing grief over death of soldiers, J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, "The selfless sacrifices of our soldiers have always saved the innocent citizens from terrorists." "The presence of a group of militants in Kheri-Gunni area of Seri belt in Nowshera sector is a cause for concern," he said in a statement here.

Lauding the Army and police for their coordinated efforts in neutralising the terrorists, the Congress leader appealed to the local population to extend all possible co-operation to the forces in the ongoing operation. He also strongly condemned Pakistan for resorting to frequent ceasefire violations to give cover to help terrorists infiltrate into India and said the armed forces and brave border population have always defeated nefarious designs of Pakistan.

PTI TAS RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.