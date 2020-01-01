Left Menu
Development News Edition

New year begins on chilly note for North; mercury drops below 1 deg C at several places

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:33 IST
New year begins on chilly note for North; mercury drops below 1 deg C at several places

The New Year began on a chilly note for North India as several places, from the plains to the hills, recorded temperatures below 1 degree Celsius with Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, which nearly touched the 50-degree mark last summer, shivering at 1.5 degrees Celsius. Delhi also witnessed cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Twenty-nine trains were delayed by two to nine hours as fog reduced visibility, officials said.

Bone-chilling cold wave swept Punjab and Haryana with Ludhiana being the coldest place in both the states recording 0.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their minimums at 0.8, 0.4, 0.6, 0.9, 1.2 and 3.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Among other places, Amritsar and Patiala braved chill at a low of 2.4 and 1.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal braved chill at 2.4, 1, 0.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to six notches below normal. Narnaul, Rohtak, Sirsa and Bhiwani experienced cold wave conditions at 1, 1.6, 2.4 and 3.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum of 3.5 degree Celsius, two degrees below normal.

Himachal Pradesh experienced dry and cold weather on Wednesday with a number of places of tourist attraction in the state shivering at sub-zero temperatures. Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 10 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, while Manali, Kufri and Solan shivered at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1 degree Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature at Dalhousie and Shimla was 0.1 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 16.5 degrees Celsius. In Rajasthan, Sri Ganganagar was the coldest place with mercury settling at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature touched 49.6 degrees Celsius on May 31, 2019 in Sri Ganganagar, breaking a 75-year record for the month of May. Elsewhere in the state, Jaisalmer, Pilani, Bikaner, Sikar and Barmer recorded minimum temperatures of 2.7, 2.9, 3.4, 4 and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

A day after some respite, minimum temperatures across the Kashmir Valley dropped again with the MeT department predicting a spell of moderate to heavy snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh from Wednesday onwards. Srinagar city recorded the low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night - down from minus 3.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said.

Officials said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley with a low of minus 11.0 degrees Celsius Wednesday night - nearly four notches down from the previous night's minus 7.2 degrees Celsius. The mercury in the Drass town settled at a low of minus 17.0 degrees Celsius - over five degrees up from minus 22.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

In Uttar Pradesh, Etawah and Meerut were the coldest places in the state with both recording a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius. Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. Varanasi recorded a minimum of 6.5 degrees Celsius, while in Allahabad, it was 7.2 degrees Celsius. In the east, cold wave conditions were witnessed in Odisha with five places in the state recording minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a MeT department official said.

Minimum temperature rose two to three notches, while maximum fell by three to four notches. While the highest maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri, the lowest minimum temperature of 6.8 degree was at Keonjhar in the plains of Odisha. The minimum temperature of Angul was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Talcher (8.9), Phulbani (9 ), Sonepur (9.6), Sundergarh (10) and Balasore (10.1).

The state capital, Bhubaneswar, recorded 12.6 degree Celsius while neighbouring Cuttack also shivered at 10.8 degree Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

2 brothers among three held for fake work-permit visa

Three persons including two brothers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing work visas for abroad, police said.A spokesperson for the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police said the trio -- Kail...

BSF jawan injured in Pak firing along LoC in JK's Poonch

A Border Security Force jawan on Wednesday suffered a bullet injury in the firing by Pakistan army in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said. The jawan was manning a forward post and was hit by a bullet in the left leg...

RCom creditors may seek more time to complete asset sale process

Reliance Communications committee of creditors is likely to seek extension of debt sale process beyond January 10 till February-end from the National Company Law Tribunal, according to sources. The committee of creditors CoC is scheduled to...

Syria regime fire kills eight in school turned shelter

Sarmeen Syria, Jan 1 AFP Land-to-land missiles fired by Syrian regime forces killed eight civilians including four children in a school in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said. Part of the building in the town of Sarmeen had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020