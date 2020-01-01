Left Menu
Development News Edition

28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras operational, UIDAI plans to open 114 more

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened 28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 114 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolments and Update Centres across the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 21:58 IST
28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras operational, UIDAI plans to open 114 more
While Aadhaar enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs 50 is to be paid for updating details like adding a mobile number to Aadhaar and updating address.. Image Credit: ANI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened 28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 114 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolments and Update Centres across the country. These are in addition to about 38,000 Aadhaar enrolment centres run by banks, post offices and state governments, a release by Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Wednesday.

These ASKs, which are open on all days of the week, have so far catered to over 3 lakh residents of which a sizeable number are Divyang persons. These centres have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day and are operational from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. They are closed only on public holidays. UIDAI plans to set up 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country.

While Aadhaar enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs 50 is to be paid for updating details like adding a mobile number to Aadhaar and updating address. The Adhaar Seva Kendras are operational in Agra, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Guwahati, Hisar, Hubli, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mysuru, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Silvassa and Vijayawada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

Irish PM, thousands of others usher in 2020 in Goa

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pro-Iran protesters leave US embassy in Baghdad

Baghdad, Jan 1 AFP Pro-Iran demonstrators left the besieged US embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday after the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force ordered them to withdraw a day after their dramatic incursion. Thousands of Iraqi supporters of the...

Massive Hong Kong pro-democracy rally ends in police clashes

Hong Kong, Jan 1 AFP A huge New Years Day pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong ended in mass arrests and clashes between police and hardcore protesters, as demonstrators sought to carry their movements momentum into 2020. Hong Kong has been bat...

Report: Browns to interview McCarthy for coaching vacancy

The Cleveland Browns will interview former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. McCarthy, 56, has already interviewed for the open coaching job with the ...

Traffic snarls across Delhi on first evening of 2020

Huge traffic snarls were witnessed across major roads of the national capital on the first evening of 2020 on Wednesday. Several roads leading to India Gate were choked as a large number of people turned at the iconic monument to celebrate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020