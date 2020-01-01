28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras operational, UIDAI plans to open 114 more

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened 28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 114 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolments and Update Centres across the country. These are in addition to about 38,000 Aadhaar enrolment centres run by banks, post offices and state governments, a release by Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Wednesday.

These ASKs, which are open on all days of the week, have so far catered to over 3 lakh residents of which a sizeable number are Divyang persons. These centres have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day and are operational from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. They are closed only on public holidays. UIDAI plans to set up 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country.

While Aadhaar enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs 50 is to be paid for updating details like adding a mobile number to Aadhaar and updating address. The Adhaar Seva Kendras are operational in Agra, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Guwahati, Hisar, Hubli, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mysuru, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Silvassa and Vijayawada. (ANI)

