Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several parts of Delhi witness massive traffic jams as thousands flock outdoor for New Year

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 22:01 IST
Several parts of Delhi witness massive traffic jams as thousands flock outdoor for New Year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several parts of the national capital saw massive vehicular congestion, with even ambulances reportedly stuck in traffic jams at some places, as thousands stepped out to celebrate New Year on Wednesday. In some cases, it took the commuters hours to reach their destinations.

Entry and exit gates of five Delhi Metro stations were closed in the evening to deal with the rush of passengers. A large number of people flocked to the central Delhi. Commuters were stuck in traffic jams on roads leading to the India Gate, Connaught Place, Mathura Road and ITO.

"It feels like the entire Delhi is headed to the India Gate. It is a pleasant spot to celebrate but the crowd is a deterrent," said Rahul Chugh, who was at the India Gate. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hasan said around 70,000 people thronged to India Gate, causing massive vehicular traffic.

"Necessary traffic diversions were made to control the congestion. The traffic was not completely stalled but there was a slow movement of vehicles. With necessary traffic diversions, the congestion was brought under control," he added. The Delhi Traffic Police was constantly alerting commuters about the vehicular traffic through its official handle on Twitter.

"It took me two hours to reach India Gate from Laxmi Nagar. By the time I reached there with family, I lost the desire to celebrate new year because it was way too crowded," said Pritam Pal Mehra, who runs a garment store in Laxmi Nagar. While Tripta Chari, a psychology student, said "It is good that the areas around the India Gate have no vehicular movement. I am sure the traffic has been affected but at least inside one can easily walk around."

Entry and exit gates at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Patel Chowk and Khan Market Delhi Metro stations were closed for over an hour to manage the rush of passengers. The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters, even as streets outside these stations remained crowded.

Commuters took to Twitter to inform the Delhi Traffic Police about an ambulance being stuck in traffic jam at Barakhamba Road. The police quickly responded that the information was shared with the traffic personnel of the area. Another ambulance was also stuck on Barapullah flyover towards Sarai Kale Khan, pointed out a commuter on Twitter.

"Traffic congestion is for over 30 minutes," tweeted a commuter tagging Delhi Police. Narrating a similar tale, another commuter tweeted, "What's with crazy traffic in across Delhi? Connaught Place is totally blocked, ITO flyover choked... What's happening."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

Irish PM, thousands of others usher in 2020 in Goa

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pro-Iran protesters leave US embassy in Baghdad

Baghdad, Jan 1 AFP Pro-Iran demonstrators left the besieged US embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday after the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force ordered them to withdraw a day after their dramatic incursion. Thousands of Iraqi supporters of the...

Massive Hong Kong pro-democracy rally ends in police clashes

Hong Kong, Jan 1 AFP A huge New Years Day pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong ended in mass arrests and clashes between police and hardcore protesters, as demonstrators sought to carry their movements momentum into 2020. Hong Kong has been bat...

Report: Browns to interview McCarthy for coaching vacancy

The Cleveland Browns will interview former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. McCarthy, 56, has already interviewed for the open coaching job with the ...

Traffic snarls across Delhi on first evening of 2020

Huge traffic snarls were witnessed across major roads of the national capital on the first evening of 2020 on Wednesday. Several roads leading to India Gate were choked as a large number of people turned at the iconic monument to celebrate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020