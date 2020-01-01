Eight more children die in Kota hospital, toll goes up to 100 in December

Eight more new-born infants died at a hospital here in the past two days taking the total toll of children who died in the hospital last month to 100. Dr Amrit Lal Bairwa, who heads the Pediatric Department at JK Lone Hospital, said three children died on December 30 and five more on December 31.

"All of them were newborns," he said. Bairwa said all of them had "low-birth-weight and hypothermia".

Seventy-seven children had died in the hospital till December 24 and the toll has now gone up to 100. (ANI)

