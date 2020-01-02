Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iltija Mufti says detained by police after trying to visit grave of ex-JK CM Mufti Sayeed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:45 IST
Iltija Mufti says detained by police after trying to visit grave of ex-JK CM Mufti Sayeed
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday said she was detained by police at her residence here after she tried to visit the grave of her grandfather and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir. Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, said she had sought permission to visit her grandfather's grave in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

"I have been detained at home and not allowed to move anywhere," Iltija told PTI. However, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan denied that Iltija was detained and said: "the Ananantnag district administration did not give clearance for her visit".

"We also have to keep in mind that she is an SSG protectee who has to take police clearance before visiting anywhere," Khan added. Barricades have been erected at Gupkar road which leads to the 'Fairview' residence belonging to Iltija's mother and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is under preventive detention since August 5 when the Centre announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions and bifurcate the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Media persons were not allowed by police to reach the residence and the road was open only for security personnel and residents of the high-security area of the city. Sayeed, the two-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, had passed away after a brief illness on January 7, 2016.

"I wanted to go to visit my grandfather's grave. It is my right. Is it a crime for a granddaughter to visit her grandfather's grave or do they think I am going to organize stone pelting or a protest there," Iltija said. She accused the city and the police administrations of being "arrogant", alleging "they do not want peace in the Valley".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor Company registers sales of 231,571 units in December 2019

Hosur Tamil Nadu India, Jan 2 ANINewsVoir TVS Motor Company registered sales of 231,571 units in December 2019 as against sales of 271,395 units in the month of December 2018. As planned, the Company has started producing and dispatching BS...

Portfolio allocation will take place today or tomorrow: Pawar

Nobody in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra is unhappy over portfolio allocation, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce portfolios of ministers on Thursday or Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here. His comments came after ...

Tennis-Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a 200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires fue...

BBL: Sydney Sixers defeat Melbourne Renegades by six wickets

Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League BBL here on Thursday. Chasing a target of 154 runs, Sixer started well as their openers Daniel Hughes and Josh Philippe stitched a partnership of 70 ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020