Minor reshuffle in Odisha bureaucracy

In a minor reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the Odisha government on Thursday gave the charge of Revenue and Disaster Management department to additional chief secretary P K Mohapatra replacing N K Dhal. Mohapatra will continue as the Agriculture Production Commissioner.

Dhal, a 1993-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as principal secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department in place of P K Meherda. Meherda, an officer of 1997 batch, has been given a new posting as the commissioner-cum-secretary in Commerce and Transport department with additional charge of special secretary of the Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment.

Didya Joyti Parida, a 2016-batch officer, will replace Yeddula Vijay as commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation with additional charge of chief executive officer of Rourkela Smart City Limited. Parida was earlier posted as the deputy secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department and held additional charge of the National Health Mission.

Vijay, a 2014-batch officer, has been posted as deputy secretary of the Planning and Convergence. Besides his responsibilities as chief executive officer of CESU and managing director of CRUT, senior IPS officer Arun Bothra will now hold additional charge of chairman and managing director of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation..

