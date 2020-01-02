Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's our responsibility to take in persecuted minorities: Guj

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 17:52 IST
It's our responsibility to take in persecuted minorities: Guj

Justifying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said it was India's responsibility to take in the persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. Addressing a gathering at Kothamba in Mahisagar district, Rupani slammed the Congress for opposing the controversial new law that grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"The Congress always indulges in vote-bank politics. Why is the party opposing CAA? This is a conspiracy by the Congress and other opposition parties to incite people to commit violence," the chief minister said.

Rupani was in Kothamba to unveil a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar and to inaugurate some developmental works. After Partition, Mahatma Gandhi had said Hindus of Pakistan and Afghanistan should be allowed to return to India, he claimed, adding that this was also agreed upon in the LiaquatNehru Pact, but the agreement was not implemented.

"Due to anarchy, majority of 450 temples were demolished and only 20 remained in those countries," he said, referring to alleged temple demolitions in the three countries. "In Afghanistan, Lord Buddha's statue was demolished using tanks. Buddhists were forced to flee. Where would they all go? Who would take them in? It is India's responsibility to give them citizenship," Rupani said.

He also claimed that the Muslim population in India increased from 9 per cent to 22 per cent while the Hindu population in Pakistan decreased from 22 per cent to just 3 per cent after Independence. "It happened because Muslims in India are safe and prosperous. They have equal rights like other citizens. They no longer require to go elsewhere," Rupani said.

But Hindus in neighbouring countries led a miserable life of refugees, that's why the BJP promised to grant them citizenship in its manifesto, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

Paris, Jan 2 AP With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform Frances retirement system marked a new milestone Thursday, surpassing even the lengths of strikes in the 1980s. The nationwide walkout...

Route Mobile gets Sebi nod for Rs 600 cr IPO

RouteMobile has received markets regulator Sebis nod to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through initial public offering. The cloud communications service provider had initially filed for its IPO in January 2018, later it refiled its documen...

Upgraded version of fighter jet developed jointly by China, Pak makes maiden flight

An upgraded version of a fighter jet being jointly developed by China and Pakistan has made its maiden flight in the Chinese city of Chengdu, official media reported on Thursday. The JF-17 Thunder, earlier named as FC-1 Xiaolong, was a sing...

India is among very few countries that has the capability

India is among very few countries that have the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier PM Modi at DRDO....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020