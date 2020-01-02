Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt sets up dedicated desk to look after Ayodhya issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:00 IST
Govt sets up dedicated desk to look after Ayodhya issue

The government has set up a dedicated desk, headed by an additional secretary, to look after all matters related to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue. In an official order, the Union Home Ministry said Ayodhya matters and related court judgements will be handled by three officers, headed by Additional Secretary Gynesh Kumar.

The move bears significance in the wake of November 9 judgement of the Supreme Court which allowed construction of a Ram Temple in the disputed site in Ayodha. The apex court also ordered handing over of a 5-acre plot to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board and setting up of a trust for construction of the Ram temple.

Now, this new wing of the home ministry, headed by Kumar, will look after all matters related to the Ayodhya issue. There have been reports that the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the home ministry suggesting three plots in Ayodhya, one of which can be given to UP Sunni Waqf Board.

"All such matters will be now handled by the new desk in the home ministry," an official said. Interestingly, Kumar also heads the Department of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh affairs in the home ministry.

He was the key officer in the central government's move to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories. Till now, matters relating to Ayodhya and court cases related to Ram Janma Bhoomi and Babri Masjid dispute were handled by the Internal Security-I division of the home ministry, along with matters related to National Integration Council, Sikh militancy, Official Secrets Act, communal riots besides others.

There was a dedicated Ayodha cell in the home ministry in the 1990s and early 2000s but it was closed down after the submission of the Liberhan Commission of Inquiry on Ayodha. In the same order, the home ministry also said the Internal Security-II division has been merged with the Internal Security-I division and henceforth it will be known as Internal Security-I division.

Joint Secretary (Women Safety) Punya Salila Srivastava has been given the charge of the merged Internal Security-I division along with her present responsibility in the home ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

On Day 29, French rail strike makes history

A labor walkout that has frustrated Paris commuters and marooned thousands of holiday travelers in France dragged into its 29th day on Thursday, becoming the countrys longest continuous railway strike with no end in sight. The standoff over...

Kartarpur Corridor important development in Pak's foreign policy in 2019: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor which allows Indian pilgrims to undertake a visa-free visit to one of Sikhisms holiest shrines was an important development in the countrys foreign policy in...

Bahrain names GCC chief country's new foreign minister

Dubai, Jan 2 AP Bahrain has appointed the head of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council as the countrys next foreign minister, state media reported Thursday.The Bahrain News Agency reported that Bahrains king named Abdullatif al-Zayani as...

I have to be more clinical, says Chelsea star Pulisic

London, Jan 2 AFP Christian Pulisic says he and his Chelsea team-mates have to develop a killer instinct in front of goal if they are to stop dropping points as they did against Brighton on Wednesday. The 21-year-old United States captain m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020