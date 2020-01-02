Charge sheet filed against man for using forged letters of Sushma to get heli tickets to Vaishnodevi

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against a man who allegedly used forged letters of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to get heli tickets to the Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine in 2017, an official spokesman said. The accused, Sandeep Koul, had acquired those tickets on the basis of forged letters in the minister's name and sold them in black in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Initially, a case was lodged at Katra police station under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and later it was transferred to the Crime Branch, Jammu. The charge sheet was submitted in the court of sub-judge at Katra, the spokesman added.

