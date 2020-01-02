Left Menu
Development News Edition

Road accidents reduced by over 7 pc in 2019: Himachal DGP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:16 IST
Road accidents reduced by over 7 pc in 2019: Himachal DGP

The number of road accidents in Himachal Pradesh reduced by more than seven per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018, state's director general of police (DGP) Sitaram Mardi said on Thursday. This year, the state police will adopt the EEE (educating, engineering, enforcement) to further reduce the number of accidents in the hill-state, he said.

Talking to the media here, the DGP said that a total of 2,897 road accidents took place in 2019 as compared to 3,118 in 2018. The number of deaths too reduced from 1,208 in 2018 to 1,109 in 2019 while the number of injured dropped to 4,842 in 2019 from 5,551 in 2018.

The DGP attributed the reduction in accidents to the strict action against traffic violators which included recommendations to concerned authorities to cancel their driving licences. The action proved as deterrent to rash and negligent driving which resulted in less road accidents, he added.

The priority of the state police in 2020 will be to save more lives by further reducing the road accidents, he said. Elaborating on the EEE policy, he said the public would be educated on road safety through various means and engineering of accident prone roads would be done by identifying black spots and recommending the PWD to correct them.

Enforcement of traffic laws by fining the traffic violators will continue, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexico vows to stand firm on granting asylum in Bolivia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday pledged to stick by his governments decision to give asylum to several people in Mexicos embassy in Bolivia, which has sparked a dispute with the interim administration in La Paz.Its...

On Day 29, French rail strike makes history

Paris, Jan 2 AFP A labour walkout that has frustrated Paris commuters and marooned thousands of holiday travellers in France dragged into its 29th day on Thursday, becoming the countrys longest continuous railway strike with no end in sight...

Kartarpur Corridor important development in Pak's foreign policy in 2019: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor which allows Indian pilgrims to undertake visa-free visit to one of Sikhisms holiest shrines, was an important development in the countrys foreign policy in ...

Kenya police say suspected extremists hit 2 buses, killing 4

Kenya police say four people have been killed on Thursday in two ambushes in which passenger buses were fired on by gunmen suspected to be Islamic extremists in the countrys eastern coastal area. In the first attack, three men were killed w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020