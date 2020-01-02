PM dedicates five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the five Young Scientists Laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to the nation and expressed confidence that the labs will give wings to thoughts and actions of young scientists. He said that it was a matter of pride that the function was being held at Aeronautical Development Establishment, where former President Abdul Kalam joined the DRDO.

"I am satisfied that the suggestion to set up five Labs in the field of Advanced Technologies was seriously worked out and today five such institutes are starting in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai," Modi said. "I would like to say these labs won't just test technology...According to me, they are also for testing the temperament and patience of young scientists. You always have to keep in mind that your efforts and constant practice only will lead India to the path of success," he added.

He referred to DRDO's missile development programme and said India is one of the few countries in the world which has the capability to make aircraft to aircraft carriers. He lauded DRDO's missile development programme "as one of the outstanding programmes in the world".

Referring to A-SAT test, he said successful testing of space missile technology will certainly define India's capability of the 21st century. A PMO release said that each lab will work on a key advanced technology of importance to the development of futuristic defence systems - artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cognitive technologies, asymmetric technologies and smart materials.

The release said that inspiration to start such laboratories came from the Prime Minister at DRDO award function on August 24, 2014. It said Modi had then asked DRDO to empower the youth, by giving them decision-making powers and challenging research opportunities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

