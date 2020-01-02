J-K: After abolition of toll tax in Lakhanpur, UltraTech Cement reduces its price per bag

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that UltraTech Cement has reduced the price of its bag from Rs 445 to Rs 380, after the toll tax in Lakhanpur was abolished. "Impact of Toll Tax abolished in #Lakhanpur, j&k. Ultratech Cement (Aditya Birla Group) 1st brand cement curtail its price of Rs - 445 per bag to Rs-380 per bag," DIPR tweeted.

The toll on goods, which was earlier being charged at Lakhanpur toll post Under Jammu and Kashmir Levy of Toll Act Samvat 1995, was abolished with effect from January 1, 2020. "Toll post established at Lakhanpur, Kathua district, shall cease to operate w.e.f January 1, 2020", Jammu and Kashmir administration had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.