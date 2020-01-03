Rajasthan CM meets locust-attack affected farmers in Barmer

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday met the farmers of Barmer whose crops have been ravaged due to a locust attack, the worst in about two decades. "No such attack has taken place in our fields in the past 15 years. But this time the locusts have destroyed all our crops. We demand the government to give us electricity and to waive off loans. The government should also give us some compensation so that we can survive," said Cheemaram, a farmer.

After listening to the ordeals of the farmers, the Chief Minister instructed Collector Anshdeep to reimburse the farmers for the medicines they have used to combat the locust menace. During his visit to Barmer, Gehlot also sought information about the condition of farmers in Jaisalmer district and directed officials to conduct a survey and send a report to the Central government.

