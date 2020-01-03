C'garh: Cop commits suicide inside police station

A 44-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide at a police station in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Friday, police said. Somendra Bek was found hanging from the ceiling at his barrack in Bagicha police station premises on Friday afternoon, Jashpur superintendent of police Shankar Lal Baghel said.

Bek had reported to his workplace at around 9.30 am and was later found dead by his colleagues, he said, adding that no suicide note had been recovered from the premises. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, Baghel said, adding that acase has been registered on the basis of preliminary information.

Bek was recently transferred to Bagicha from Jashpur town, he said..

