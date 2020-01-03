J-K Cong demands full statehood with adequate legal safeguards

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reiterated its demand of full statehood with adequate legal and constitutional safeguards for the protection of the rights of locals in government land and jobs. On the Centre mulling incorporating certain provisions to protect the rights of the locals in government jobs and land, it said the government should explain as why it first totally nullified all these protection.

"It seems the BJP government acts first and thinks later, as is evident from their present stand on these issues," a party spokesperson said. We seek restoration of full statehood with adequate legal and constitutional safeguards for the protection of the rights of locals, he said.

According to a home ministry official, the Centre is examining the option of introducing mandatory requirement of 15-year residency in government jobs, ownership of land, seats in professional and college education in Jammu and Kashmir to allay apprehensions of locals.

