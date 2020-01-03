Left Menu
Delhi Police suspects role of illegal Bangladeshis in Seemapuri violence, say Sources

Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are suspected to be involved in the violence during the protests in Seemapuri area of East Delhi, said sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch probing the matter.

Delhi Police suspects role of illegal Bangladeshis in Seemapuri violence, say Sources
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are suspected to be involved in the violence during the protests in Seemapuri area of East Delhi, said sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch probing the matter. According to sources, the SIT is reviewing the criminal records of around 24 such serial offenders.

The officers are also questioning the arrested persons in the matter, sources said. Delhi police is also identifying whether the Popular Front of India (PFI) had any involvement in the violence that ensued in the national capital during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Seemapuri, Seelampur and Daryaganj area of the city. Protests have also erupted in various states across the country against the law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

