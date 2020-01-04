Left Menu
The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Delhi Government on a petition challenging the city government's decision to stop sales of wine and beer in departmental stores.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 12:58 IST
  • Created: 04-01-2020 12:41 IST
Delhi HC seeks city govt response on plea against ban on sales of wine, beer in departmental stores
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Delhi Government on a petition challenging the city government's decision to stop sales of wine and beer in departmental stores. The Aam Aadmi Party-led government had on December 19 ordered the closure of departmental stores selling wine and beer following complaints that several permit holders had turned their departmental stores into full-fledged liquor stores which is in clear violation of the excise rules.

Foodland by Orchid, a departmental store, through advocate Amit Saxena, sought to quash and set aside the order passed by the government. The court while issuing the notice, stayed the Delhi Government's decision till the next date of hearing i.e. February 3.

Recently court had granted relief to several departmental store owners too who had challenged the Delhi government's decision to stop the sale of wine and beer at such stores by staying the orders of government. As per the reports, the decision was taken by Delhi cabinet earlier this month following complaints that several permit holders had turned their stores into full-fledged liquor vends in violation of the excise rules.

After the decision of the government, several store owners approached the court arguing that they were neither issued any prior notice or given a chance to contest the same and suddenly were slapped with the orders banning the sale of beer and wine.

