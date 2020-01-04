Left Menu
Body of missing boy found near his house in Jaipur

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

An 11-year-old boy, who was missing since Friday, was found dead near his house in Muhana area here on Saturday morning, police said. "Aprit's body bore injury marks near the neck and it was found near his house in Keshyawala village. The cause of death will be clear after post-mortem," Heeralal Saini, the SHO of Muhana police station, said.

"He was missing since Friday morning and a complaint was registered with the police station last night," he said, adding that the matter was being investigated. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of an SMS government hospital, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

