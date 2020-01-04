Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara: SGPC to send 4-member delegation to Pak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 16:00 IST
Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara: SGPC to send 4-member delegation to Pak
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body which manages Sikh shrines, will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation following a mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. Strongly condemning the mob attack on the historic Sikh shrine, SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal on Saturday appealed to the Pakistan government to take strict action against culprits.

"We strongly condemn the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and appeal to the Pakistan government to take stringent action against the culprits and also ensure the safety of Sikhs living there," Longowal said on Saturday. "We will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation there," he said, adding that the delegation would also meet Sikh families in Nankana Sahib.

"The delegation will also meet Pakistan's Punjab Governor and Chief Minister," he further said. He said the delegation will comprise Rajinder Singh Mehta, Roop Singh, Surjit Singh, and Rajinder Singh.

"We have spoken with the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib management committee...they told us the situation is normal now," he said. The SGPC chief said the sentiments of the Sikh community were hurt with the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

Longowal said that the SGPC would also take up this matter with the United Nations. Punjab's former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal also condemned the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

"We request the Government of India to immediately take steps so that peace and harmony are restored," he said. A mob reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had on Friday expressed concern over the mob attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Hezbollah official says response of 'axis of resistance' to Soleimani killing will be decisive - al Mayadeen

A Lebanese Hezbollah official said the response of the Iran-backed axis of resistance to the killing of Irans military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike will be decisive, the al-Mayadeen TV said on Saturday.The leader of Hezbol...

Spain's Sanchez pledges to resolve Catalan dispute as he seeks backing as PM

Spains acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez, seeking parliaments backing to form a government, set out his priorities on Saturday and tried to lower temperatures in the bitter debate over Catalonia by calling for dialogue.Spain has been in p...

Kohli's message to youngsters: Need guys at Nos 6 or 7 to win matches under pressure

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said it will be tough for India to win ICC events unless the middle-order steps up and delivers in pressure situations if the top-order has a rare failure. India last won an ICC event back in 2013 Champ...

PM insulting country by comparing it with Pak: Cong leader

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said even Jammu and Kashmir police can defeat Pakistan, which is a dead horse and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of repeatedly resorting to rhetoric in the name of the neighboring co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020