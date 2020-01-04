Attack on Nankana Sahib can't be tolerated: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

Condemning an alleged mob attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said such incidents could not be tolerated and demanded that the Pakistani government should be the needful at the earliest. According to media reports, a mob attacked the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, near Lahore in Pakistan, and hurled stones at Sikh pilgrims on Friday.

The shrine is revered by Sikhs as their first guru, Guru Nanak Dev, who was born there. "It is a condemnable act. We cannot tolerate such attacks on our holy shrines," Badal said.

Wondering if there was "any law and order" in Pakistan, he said earlier, a Sikh girl was abducted there and now this attack on the gurdwara established that there was a threat to minorities in the neighboring country. Badal requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue with Pakistan and ensure the security of Sikhs in the neighboring country.

The SAD enjoys substantial influence in the Sikh community and also controls the main Sikh religious body, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.