Dependents of slain soldiers get govt jobs in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered appointment letters to dependents of 11 soldiers from the state killed in action. All the appointments have been made in Group C and D posts.

The state government is contributing three times the amount to be deposited in the 'Sena Jhanda Diwas Nidhi' so that there is no dearth of funds for the welfare of brave soldiers, Adityanath said as he distributed the letters at an event organised at his official residence here. "It is the responsibility of everyone to honour the families of those who gave up their lives for the country. The government is committed towards providing every possible support to them," the chief minister said.

He said a new 'Sanik Kalyan' office is being constructed in Allahabad, Meerut, Kaushambi and Mau to facilitate ex-soldiers. The state government is providing 5 per cent reservation to ex-servicemen in Group B and C posts and it is making sincere efforts to appoint them in all available positions, he said.

The chief minister said that for the first time in the state, a grand defense expo is being organised in the state capital in February where everyone will get a chance to view the state-of-the-art technology and weapons of the defence sector. Employment opportunities will be created at large scale in the state through Defence Manufacturing Corridor. Along with this, it will also be helpful in equipping the Army with

weapons as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' project, he added.

