Man killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

A man was killed in a tiger attack in Rajur tehsil of eastern Maharashtra' Chandrapur district on Saturday, a forest official said. The incident took place in compartment no. 137 under the Wirur Forest Range.

Santosh Ganpat Khamankar (45), resident of Wirur village, was attacked by a tiger when he had gone to jungle to collect firewood. Earlier, three persons were killed and two seriously injured in tiger attacks in Rajura tehsil over the last two months. The last kill was reported on December 25.

Camera traps showed that the same tiger was involved in all these incidents, said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur. The forest department has sent DNA samples to the Center for Cellular Microbiology, Hyderabad for confirming if the same tiger was involved in all these attacks.

The tiger would be tracked down and captured, he said. The Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve is located in the Chandrapur district.

Khamankar's family was given Rs 1 lakh as initial compensation immediately, Ramarao said..

