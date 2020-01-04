Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandrapur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:54 IST
Man killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

A man was killed in a tiger attack in Rajur tehsil of eastern Maharashtra' Chandrapur district on Saturday, a forest official said. The incident took place in compartment no. 137 under the Wirur Forest Range.

Santosh Ganpat Khamankar (45), resident of Wirur village, was attacked by a tiger when he had gone to jungle to collect firewood. Earlier, three persons were killed and two seriously injured in tiger attacks in Rajura tehsil over the last two months. The last kill was reported on December 25.

Camera traps showed that the same tiger was involved in all these incidents, said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur. The forest department has sent DNA samples to the Center for Cellular Microbiology, Hyderabad for confirming if the same tiger was involved in all these attacks.

The tiger would be tracked down and captured, he said. The Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve is located in the Chandrapur district.

Khamankar's family was given Rs 1 lakh as initial compensation immediately, Ramarao said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Libya MPs call for break with Turkey over military deal

Benghazi Libya, Jan 4 AFP Libyan deputies voted Saturday for a break in diplomatic relations with Turkey over its controversial agreements with the UN-recognised government that is contested inside the North African country. At an emergency...

Senior Karnataka Congress leaders hold meet to build consensus

With the Karnataka Congress in virtual vacuum following the resignation of its top leadership after the rout in recent assembly bypolls, senior party leaders met here on Saturday aimed at building a consensus for the way ahead, party source...

Sitharaman to address BJP workers on CAA in Rajasthan

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address BJP workers on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA here on Sunday.She will inaugurate the awareness campaign on CAA in Sanganer and will later address party workers at the pa...

US singer Pink pledges USD 500 K to fight Australia wildfires

Sydney, Jan 4 AP American pop singer Pink says she is donating USD 500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020