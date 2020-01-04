Protests against CAA in Pune, demand for spl Assembly session

A protest was staged against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kothrud area here on Saturday. Elsewhere in the city, some organizations demanded that the Maharashtra government should call a special session of the legislature and pass a resolution against the CAA and NRC.

Holding placards denouncing the CAA, NRC and the National Population Register (NPR), members of the Yuvak Kranti Dal, Professional Congress, National Students Union of India, Aam Admi Party and others took part in the protest. They demanded that the CAA, which offers citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, be scrapped.

Sandip Barve, a member of the Yuvak Kranti Dal, said the demonstration had been organized under the umbrella of `We The People Of India', an anti-CAA grouping. The protests against the CAA will continue until the government does not repeal the act, he said.

Some 500 to 600 people took part in the protest. Pravin Saptarshi, another protestor, claimed that some people tried to provoke the protesters by starting arguments with them over the CAA.

"We appealed our people not to get instigated by their comments and continue the protest in a peaceful manner," he said. Elsewhere, several organizations under the umbrella of Mulnivasi Muslim Manch staged a sit-in against the CAA.

They demanded that the Maharashtra government should call a special session of the legislature and pass a resolution against the CAA and NRC, said Anjum Inamdar, president of the outfit.

