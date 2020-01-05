Left Menu
SAD questions Sidhu's silence on Nankana Sahib attack, killing of Sikh youth in Pak

  Chandigarh
  Updated: 05-01-2020 17:57 IST
  Created: 05-01-2020 17:57 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday questioned the silence of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib attack and the killing of a Sikh youth in Pakistan. The SAD alleged that Sidhu has "sold his soul" to the Pakistan Army and its espionage agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was not being honest with his own country and community.

In a statement here, former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said: "It is clear that Sidhu has sold his soul to the Pak military establishment and is being used by the ISI to further its anti-India plans." "This is the reason why he has become a mouthpiece of the ISI and has even turned against his own brethren and their suffering in Pakistan," he added.

Asking Sidhu to explain his silence on the forced conversion of a minor Sikh girl in Pakistan and the subsequent turn of events which have led to death threats to the victim's family, stoning of Gurdwara Janam Asthan and even threats to rename the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the Akali leader said, "this alone proves where your loyalties lie". Grewal said no Sikh could tolerate forced conversions of community members and stoning of its most holy shrines.

"Similarly, they will never forgive those like Sidhu who continue to dance to the tunes of their friends in Pakistan," he said. Asking the Congress leader to clear the air immediately or be ready for consequences, Grewal said: "Sidhu must condemn the Pak establishment as well as his friend and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately."

"Sidhu should also use his good offices with his buddy General Qamar Javed Bajwa to ensure swift and decisive action against all those who stoned Gurdwara Janan Asthan as well as those responsible for the forced conversion of the minor Sikh girl," he said. "He should simultaneously apologise to the Sikh community for failing to speak up against forced conversions in Pakistan as well as failure to condemn the attack on Nankana Sahib," he added.

Asserting that everyone was aware of the evil designs of Pakistan, the SAD leader urged the Sikh community to stand up as one to condemn persecution and oppression of Sikhs in Pakistan. "We also appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a stern message to Pakistan that this dastardly behaviour will not be tolerated at any cost," he said.

"Simultaneously, we warn the Congress party and the Gandhi family not to play Pakistan's game by remaining silent on the barbarity committed against Gurdwara Janan Asthan and only speaking up after being called out by Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal," he added.

