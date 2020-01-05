Amarinder Singh condemns killing of Sikh youth in Pak
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday condemned the killing of a Sikh youth in Pakistan and demanded that the Imran Khan government conduct a thorough investigation and punish the culprits.
"Shocked and anguished over killing of Sikh youth Ravinder Singh in #Pakistan, coming on the heels of #NankanaSahibAttack. @ImranKhanPTI govt must ensure thorough investigation and strict punishment for the culprits. This is the time to act what you preach," Amarinder Singh tweeted.
The killing of Sikh youth took place few days after a reported mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.
