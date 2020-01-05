C'garh: Naxals kill man after accusing him of being informer

A 45-year-old man was killed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district by Naxals who accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday in Brehbeda village, over 220 kilometres from here, but it came to light after relatives brought the corpse to Chhote Dongar police station th next day, the official said.

"Naxals came to Phulsingh Darro's house and asked him to accompany them for some work. In a forest nearby, they first hit him with sticks and then strangled him. Preliminary information is that Naxals believed he was a police informer. Probe into the incident is underway," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

