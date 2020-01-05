Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar holds conversation with Iranian FM, says India deeply concerned about levels of tension

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 18:59 IST
Jaishankar holds conversation with Iranian FM, says India deeply concerned about levels of tension

Amid spiralling US-Iran tensions over the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday had a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and said India remained deeply concerned about the levels of tension in the region. Jaishankar noted that developments have taken a very serious turn.

"Just concluded a conversation with FM @JZarif of Iran. Noted that developments have taken a very serious turn. India remains deeply concerned about the levels of tension. We agreed to remain in touch," the External Affairs Minister tweeted. The conversation between the two leaders comes days after Iran's top military commander Soleimani was killed in a US strike.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US has identified 52 possible targets in the country and will hit it harder than ever before if Tehran, which has vowed "severe revenge", carries out any attack against America to avenge the killing of Soleimani. Maj Gen Soleimani, 62, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force and architect of its regional security apparatus, was killed when a US drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the Baghdad International Airport early on Friday. The strike also killed the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.

Soleimani's killing was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Iran and the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Cristiano Ronaldo rocks half a million dollar Rolex

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo believes in keeping track of time in style and this became quite apparent when he was seen wearing a luxury watch worth almost 500,000 dollars. Page Six Style reported that the Juventus player was spotted wit...

Tata Sons to mention in SC plea against NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman

Tata Sons Private Limited TSPL is likely to mention in the Supreme Court on Monday its petition challenging the NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the group and saying the verdict undermined corporate democra...

Children watching cooking shows featuring healthy food more likely to make healthier food choices

A recent study has suggested that television programs featuring healthy food can help children in making healthier food choices during their growth years. The study was published in the journal of Nutrition and Behaviour.Researchers conclud...

Iraqi parliament passes resolution to end foreign troop presence

Iraqs parliament passed on Sunday a resolution telling the government to end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq and ensure they not use its land, air, and waters for any reason. The government commits to revoke its request for assistanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020