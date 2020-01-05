Each person should be held accountable, says Rajasthan Health Min on Kota infants death

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday said that each person should be held accountable behind the death of 110 infants at the JK Lon government hospital in Kota. "Each person should be held accountable. I request them (BJP) to not do politics over it. Around 2 lakh doctors are needed for children in the country," Sharma told ANI.

The death toll at JK Lon Hospital in Kota has risen to 110, officials said on Sunday. A three-member state government committee of doctors, that was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, found that Kota's JK Lon Hospital is short of beds and it requires improvement.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to submit a detailed report within four weeks about the steps being taken to address the issue of child deaths in the Kota hospital. The Commission also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that such deaths of the children do not recur in the future due to lack of infrastructure and health facilities at the hospitals. (ANI)

