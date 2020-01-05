Shocked over violence in JNU, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed his shock over the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said how will the country progress if students are not safe on the university campuses. "I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside the university campus?" tweeted Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister's tweet came after a mob of masked goons entered the University campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods. According to the officials, seven ambulances have been sent to the JNU and 10 more are on standby. Heavy police have been deployed at the main gate of the University following the violence.

A masked mob on Sunday entered the Sabarmati Hostel on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods. "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh told reporters.

She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment. Several other students were also injured in the incident.In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods.

A tweet from the official handle of the JNUSU said, "Sabarmati Hostel: right now. They are beating the students who are inside. Knocking on doors with rods. People are jumping from balconies. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU." "Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU," another tweet added.

Meanwhile, the ABVP's JNU unit claimed in a tweet: "Emergency in JNU. Leftist goons of JNU accompanied with their cadre from other universities have crossed every limit. They have proceeded with unimaginable violence on ABVP activists of JNU.'' (ANI)

