Arunachal governor expresses concern over audit objections

Arunachal Pradesh Governor B D Mishra on Monday expressed concerns over audit objections raised by the Comptroller and Audit General of India (CAG) and asked officials to resolve the queries at the earliest. Convening a meeting on the issue at the Raj Bhawan here, the governor asked officials to meet representatives of the Public Accounts Committee of the Assembly and Accountant General periodically to ensure that the state has no fault on any matters of accounts.

He advised senior officials to put in concerted effort to ensure better financial administration, a statement said. "By honest approach and perseverance the present problems have to be eliminated during the current year," he pointed out.

The governor said that the financial grants, which the state government receive, are hard earned money of the tax payers and should be utilised with probity and transparency. "No mismanagement or inaction will now be tolerated from any officer, department or institution," he said and suggested regular meetings among PAC chairman, Accountant General and officials of the finance department to resolve the issues of audit objections.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, Chairman of Public Accounts Committee Ninong Ering, Accountant General Purushottam Tiwary along with commissioner, secretaries and heads of departments attended the meeting, the statement said..

