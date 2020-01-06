2019 7th warmest year recorded in country since 1901: IMD

The year 2019 was the seventh warmest recorded in the country since 1901, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

However, warming during 2019 was substantially lower than the highest warming observed over India during 2016, it added.

