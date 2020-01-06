Following are the top stories at 9 pm

DEL147 LD ALL JNU Day after attacks, JNU becomes rallying cry for pan-India student protests; no arrests yet

New Delhi: The attack on students and teachers at the Jawarharlal Nehru University by unidentified goons triggered protests across India on Monday as the clamour grew for the resignation of the vice chancellor who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left 34 people injured.

DEL170 DL-LDALL POLLS Delhi polls on Feb 8, results on Feb 11; Vote AAP only if good work done by us: Kejriwal tells voters

New Delhi: Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 in what promises to be a high stake triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

DEL182 MEA-INDOPAK-SUMMON Pak Charge d'affairs summoned over Nankana Sahib incident, killing of Sikh man

New Delhi: India on Monday summoned Pakistan's Chargé d'affaires Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest over desecration of the Nankana Sahib gurudwara and killing of a Sikh man in Peshawar.

CAL13 JNU-POKHRIYAL Univs cannot become "political dens", says HRD minister; warns

of action over JNU violence Bhubaneswar: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday asserted educational institutions cannot be allowed to become "political adda", and vowed "strong action" against the perpetrators of Sunday night violence at

JNU.

DEL171 POL-CITIZENSHIP-2NDLD CONG NRC is mischievous plan to divide India: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday dubbed the National Register of Citizens a "sinister and mischievous plan" to divide the country and alleged that the NRC-CAA-NPR exercise is part of the RSS-BJP plan to push its "divisive" agenda of a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

DEL101 DL-SEEMAPURI-VIOLENCE Two Bangladeshi, among five, arrested for 'involvement' in Seemapuri violence during anti-CAA stir

New Delhi: Two Bangladeshi nationals among five men have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for allegedly causing violence violence during an anti-CAA protest recently at Seempuri in North East Delhi, officials said on Monday.

DEL186 2NDLD COLD Fresh snowfall in hill states in north India, light rains in Delhi

New Delhi: Fresh snowfall occurred at many places in the Kashmir Valley and higher reaches of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, while the national capital received light rains as the cold wave continued its grip in most parts of north India on Monday.

LEGAL

LGD8 SC-ASSAM NRC SC seeks explanation from Assam on allegations of communal statements by state NRC coordinator

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought an explanation from the Assam government over the allegation that the state coordinator for NRC was making communal statements.

LGD22 SC-SABARIMALA Nine-judge SC bench to hear issue of allowing entry of women of all age group into Sabarimala

New Delhi: A nine-judge Constitution bench of Supreme Court will hear from January 13, the issue of allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women.

LGD14 SC-LD MALLYA Mallya cannot use pendency of plea to stall insolvency proceedings against him, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of his plea in the apex court to stall insolvency proceedings initiated against him by lenders in other countries.

BUSINESS

DEL160 BIZ-PM-ECONOMY Action against corrupt should not be seen as govt crackdown on corporates: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said action against a few corrupt entities should not be seen as the government crackdown on the corporate sector, as he sought to allay doubts over his regime's intentions.

FOREIGN

FGN58 PAK-INDIAN-2NDLD FISHERMEN Pak Rangers handover 20 released fishermen to BSF at Wagah Border

Lahore/Attari: The 20 Indian fishermen, who were released from a Pakistani jail on Sunday in a goodwill gesture amidst tense bilateral ties, crossed over to the Indian side through the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. By M Zulqernain

FGN11 US-IRAN-2NDLD TRUMP Trump warns Iran of 'major retaliation' in case of attack

Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of "major retaliation" if Tehran carries out any attack against America to avenge the killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani and hinted at striking its cultural sites. By Lalit K Jha

FGN30 US-TRUMP-LD IRAQ Trump rules out US troop withdrawal from Iraq, threatens 'very big' sanctions

Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose "very big" sanctions on Iraq after its Parliament called on the US military to leave the country for assassinating top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad. By Lalit K Jha

FGN46 PAK-GURDWARA-2NDLD ARREST Pak arrests main accused in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib vandalism case

Lahore: The main accused in the recent vandalism at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province was arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act and blasphemy, a senior police officer said on Monday. By M Zulqernain.

