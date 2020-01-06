Odisha proposes changes in Ayushman Bharat scheme

The Odisha government said on Monday that it has sought two changes in the provisions of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme before implementing it in the state. Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said the state has already implemented its own Biju Swaysthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), much before the Centre launched the healthcare scheme.

Das said the state government has proposed the Centre not to make Aadhaar card mandatory for the patients seeking to undergo treatment at government hospitals. "The Aadhaar card can be made mandatory for private hospitals," he said, adding that under the BSKY there is no such provision of mandatory Aadhaar card for getting treatment.

The health minister further said the Centre has decided to cover 62 lakh beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat for treatment at private hospitals, but the state government has asked to raise it to 70 lakh. "The state government has already apprised the Centre of its two conditions in a letter in September and December last year. But there has been no response till date," Das said.

Replying to a question on the issue, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: "There is no point in making unnecessary controversy over Ayushman Bharat. The state government should implement it for the betterment of the needy people of Odisha." PTI AAM SOM SOM.

