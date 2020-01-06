Left Menu
Fact-finding committee formed, FIR registered in JNU violence incident, say Delhi Police

A fact-finding committee has been formed to avoid any delay in probe into the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said here on Monday.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-01-2020 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 22:39 IST
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A fact-finding committee has been formed to avoid any delay in probe into the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said here on Monday. He said that an FIR has also been registered in the matter.

"A committee has been formed under the Joint Commissioner of Police, for fact-finding and to avoid any delay in the investigation. We have found some vital clues and we are trying that the case is solved soon," said Randhawa at a press conference here. "The case is with the Crime Branch now. Videos of the incident are being collected. The Delhi Police's Joint CP, Western range, Shalini Singh is the head of the fact-finding committee," he said.

"Normally, police deployment is only in the Administration Block. The scuffle took place away from that area. Around 7:45 pm, we were requested by the JNU administration. Then we entered the university and carried out the flag march," said he. Randhawa said that 34 people were injured during the violence and that all of them have been discharged from the AIIMS Trauma Centre after receiving treatment.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders and some outsiders were involved in the violence.

Four FIRs have been registered in connection with the clashes and tension at JNU this year. While an FIR was registered on January 4 on the complaint of JNU administration regarding obstruction in the registration process, two more FIRs were registered regarding scuffle and obstruction during the exam registration process.

The fourth FIR was registered today in connection with the violence on the varsity campus on Sunday. According to FIR, police received information that a few students had gathered at Periyar Hostel and a fight had broken out between them and they were also damaging the property.

"The inspector along with other policemen reached Periyar Hostel where he found around 50 people wearing masks and armed with sticks. The mob was beating students in the hostel and damaging property. But after seeing the police, they all ran away," reads the FIR. However, the FIR said that police received more PCR calls at around 7 pm about violence on the campus.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 145 (continuing in unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (armed rioting), 149 (a member of unlawful assembly), 151 (knowingly joining assembly after it has been commanded to disperse) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. (ANI)

