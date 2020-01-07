PM speaks to US President Trump; expresses desire to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and expressed his desire to continue to work with him to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a PMO statement said on Tuesday. Modi conveyed his New Year greetings to the US president, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

During the conversation, the prime minister noted that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, "have grown from strength to strength", it said. Modi highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

President Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation, according to the statement.

In Washington, the White House released a readout of the telephonic conversation between the two leaders. "Today, President Donald J Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to exchange New Year's greetings," the White House said in a readout.

"The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership in 2020, and they also reviewed the regional security matters," it said.

