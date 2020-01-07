Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU violence: Protesters shifted from Gateway to Azad Maidan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 09:27 IST
JNU violence: Protesters shifted from Gateway to Azad Maidan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

People protesting against the JNU violence were evicted from Gateway of India in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning as roads were getting blocked and tourists and common people were facing problems, a police official said. Police had appealed to protesters to shift but they didn't listen, so they were "relocated" to Azad Maidan near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the official said.

"As the demonstration was posing problems for tourists and in traffic movement, we requested the protesters to move to Azad Maidan. But some groups did not listen despite our repeated request, so we relocated them to the Azad Maidan," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sangramsingh Nishandar said. Earlier, hundreds of people, including students, women and senior citizens - who assembled at the iconic Gateway of India since Sunday midnight - demanded action against those behind the JNU violence and resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. Nearly 34 people were injured in the violence. With tambourines and guitars in their hands and songs of revolution on their lips, people protested against the attack on JNU students throughout the night in front of the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace hotel here.

Songs like 'Hum dekhenge', 'Hum honge kamyab' and 'Sarfaroshi ki tamanna' rent the air as students of IIT Bombay, TISS, and members of students' organisations, including the ASFI, raised slogans against Modi and Shah. The protesters waived the tricolour and raised slogans like 'Kagaz nahi dikhayenge' (won't show documents) and 'Tum kaun ho be' (who are you?).

They also raised slogans against the alleged "tanashahi" (dictatorship) of Modi-Shah as they opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. The protesters also brought up the issue of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act-2019.

There was heavy police deployment at the protest site where water, tea, biscuits and fruits were served to protesters during the night. The city civic body also made arrangements for toilets. The protest organisers had earlier asked participants to bring food, water, bed sheets, jackets, mats, power banks, charger and medicines along with them.

On Monday, protests were organised near the Hutatma Chowk in Fort area, but later the permission was denied. A call was given that people join the protest in front of the Gateway of India. Demonstrations had started there after Sunday midnight.

Beside Mumbai, protests against the violence were held on Monday in Aurangabad and Pune, among other cities. Political leaders led by state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condemned the attack.

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad joined the protest at the Gateway of India on Monday, while Thackeray said the JNU violence reminded him of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Body of Iranian commander killed in U.S. strike arrives for burial -agency

The body of the senior Iranian military commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week has arrived in the southeastern city of Kerman, the official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday.State TV broadcast live images of thousands of p...

Man stripped naked, thrashed over suspicion of stealing garlic sacks in MP's Mandsaur

A man was stripped naked and thrashed on suspicion of stealing garlic sacks from a wholesale vegetable market here in Mandsaur on Monday, police said. Speaking about the matter, SL Baurasi, Mandsaur Police Station Incharge said This is a ve...

UPDATE 2-China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal - Caixin

China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States, local media group Caixin quoted senior agriculture official Han Jun as saying on ...

French pension talks resume as govt seeks to end standoff

French officials prepared to restart talks with unions Tuesday over a pension overhaul that has sparked the countrys longest transport strikes in decades, which labour leaders say could force millions of people to retire later than they tho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020