Man murdered for resisting robbery in Noida

A man was killed on Monday for resisting a robbery, police said. The deceased identified as Gaurav Chandel was murdered by unidentified men. The robbers stole the victim's car from Noida, Sector 123.

The police from Phase 3 Kotwali police station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

