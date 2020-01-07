Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar among B-Town celebs invited for dinner with Piyush Goyal to discuss CAA

Many Bollywood celebrities including dissidents like Farhan Akhtar were invited to discuss Citizenship Amendment Act with Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal here on Sunday. Director Vipul Shah has confirmed that he had personally invited Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhaskar, who have participated in various anti-CAA protests.

Several other celebrities from the industry were invited and were keen to attend the interaction held by Goyal, however, they couldn't come on account of being out of Mumbai on that day. These include Tapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Rao, Imtiaz Ali, Jaaved Jafari, Kangana Ranaut and Sonu Sood. A number of renowned Bollywood Icons like Bhushan Kumar, Prasoon Joshi, Anu Malik, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Kunal Kohli, Ranvir Shorey, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Suresh Wadekar, Neeraj Shridhar attended the dinner organised to discuss Citizenship law.The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.On Sunday, National working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda had also held a door to door campaign to create awareness on CAA in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad.In a bid to dispel rumours against the CAA, the BJP has launched a campaign to generate awareness among the people regarding the citizenship law.As part of its programme, the BJP has launched a toll-free number 8866288662 for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law. (ANI)

