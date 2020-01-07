Left Menu
Development News Edition

Advocate of Nirbhaya's parents hopes the court will pronounce death warrant to convicts

The advocate of Nirbhaya's parents on Tuesday said that advocates of convicts have engaged in "delaying tactics" in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case and hoped that the court will pronounce death warrant to the convicts.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:53 IST
Advocate of Nirbhaya's parents hopes the court will pronounce death warrant to convicts
Nirbhaya's parents' Advocate Jitendra Kumar Jha speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The advocate of Nirbhaya's parents on Tuesday said that advocates of convicts have engaged in "delaying tactics" in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case and hoped that the court will pronounce death warrant to the convicts. "The advocates of the convicts have just engaged in delaying tactics. The court told the advocates of the convicts that they could present their views but they asked a different date which was not allowed," Advocate Jitendra Kumar Jha told reporters here.

All the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case had stated on December 24 that they would file both curative and mercy petitions. The case pertains to rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student by six men on a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012.

Four convicts - Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh are facing the gallows in the case. The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial.

Another accused was a minor and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UK ministers told to root out money-wasting - PM Johnson's spokesman

British ministers were told on Tuesday to root out waste in government spending, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said, adding that a March 11 budget announcement will take tough decisions to prepare the economy for the next decade.T...

Egyptair suspends flights to Baghdad for 3 days - statement

EgyptAir, Egypts flag carrier, said on Tuesday it will suspend its flights to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for three days starting from Wednesday because of the instable security situation in Iraq.The suspension, which will continue until Fr...

FC Goa look to get back on track against NorthEast United

FC Goa would look to return to winning ways after their previous match defeat when they host NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. FC Goas four-match winning streak was broken...

2nd phase of China-Pakistan FTA becomes operational

The second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement came into effect early this month providing zero duty facility to over thousand Pakistani products, while Islamabad continue to grapple with huge trade deficit with Beijing despite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020