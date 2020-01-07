Left Menu
Special session of Assam assembly on Jan 13

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 17:20 IST
A one-day special session of the Assam assembly will be held on January 13. The session will begin with the governor's address and would be followed by motion of thanks on the address, according to the session's calendar issued by the assembly principal secretary.

The speaker will then announce the report of the Business Advisory Committee, settling the business for the day-long session. It would be followed by a government resolution and obituary references and 5 pm onwards there will be debate on the motion of thanks on the governor's address, followed by adjournment-sine-die, an official statement said.

The opposition Congress said it will move a resolution during the session to ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the state. The resolution to be adopted should ensure that the Assam Accord is not violated or diluted in any way by the CAA, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi recently said.

The session will be held for ratification of the extension of reservations for Scheduled Tribes and Castes, Congress sources said but there was no official confirmation. "If the ruling BJP brings the resolution against the implementation of CAA, we will support it but if they do not, then we will place it in the house," Gogoi said..

